Auto Trader Group to announce half year results on 5 November 2020

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO), the UK’s largest digital automotive marketplace, will be announcing its half year results for the six months ending 30 September 2020 on the morning of Thursday 5 November 2020.

Nathan Coe (CEO), Jamie Warner (CFO) and Catherine Faiers (COO) will host a presentation for analysts via audio webcast at 9.30am on Thursday 5 November.

Auto Trader Group is the UK and Ireland’s largest digital automotive marketplace. The company sits at the heart of the UK’s vehicle buying process and its primary activity is to help vehicle retailers compete effectively on the marketplace in order to sell more vehicles, faster.

