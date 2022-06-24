Twitter
Auto Trader AGM to be held on 15th September 2022

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO), the UK’s largest digital automotive marketplace, has posted its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 to shareholders.

The Company also announces that its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00am on Thursday 15th September 2022, at the Company’s registered office: 4th Floor, 1 Tony Wilson Place, Manchester M15 4FN, United Kingdom. Shareholder participation and engagement is important to Auto Trader. The company encourages voting by proxy or sending any questions in advance to ir@autotrader.co.uk.

Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting are now available to view on Auto Trader´s corporate website at https://plc.autotrader.co.uk/investors  

