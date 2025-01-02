Follow us on:

Auction Technology Group Plc appoints Sarah Highfield as CFO

Auction Technology Group Sarah Highfield
Auction Technology Group Plc (LON:ATG) has announced the appointment of Sarah Highfield as its Chief Financial Officer. Sarah will succeed Tom Hargreaves who, as previously announced, is stepping down to take up a new position with a private equity-backed company.

Sarah has more than fifteen years of listed and private company experience as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive and in other senior financial leadership positions at Elvie, Costa Coffee, Tesco and most recently Away Resorts, Ltd. She is currently Audit & Risk Committee Chair of Coats Group plc and was previously Audit Committee Chair of Seraphine Group plc through 2023.

Tom Hargreaves’ last day and Sarah Highfield’s start date are both still to be decided and will be announced to the market in due course.

John-Paul Savant, CEO of Auction Technology Group said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Sarah to ATG. We are delighted that she will be joining us. Sarah has extensive financial leadership experience working for high quality companies with a focus on both growth and rigorous cost efficiency. We look forward to Sarah playing a prominent role as Director and as part of the ATG leadership team as we drive our business to the next stage of growth and lead the transformation of the industry.  I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Tom again for his leadership and contributions to ATG through private and public company ownership periods.”

