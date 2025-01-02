Auction Technology Group Plc appoints Sarah Highfield as CFO

Auction Technology Group Plc (LON:ATG) has announced the appointment of Sarah Highfield as its Chief Financial Officer. Sarah will succeed Tom Hargreaves who, as previously announced, is stepping down to take up a new position with a private equity-backed company.

Sarah has more than fifteen years of listed and private company experience as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive and in other senior financial leadership positions at Elvie, Costa Coffee, Tesco and most recently Away Resorts, Ltd. She is currently Audit & Risk Committee Chair of Coats Group plc and was previously Audit Committee Chair of Seraphine Group plc through 2023.

Tom Hargreaves’ last day and Sarah Highfield’s start date are both still to be decided and will be announced to the market in due course.