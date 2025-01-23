Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Attractive China equity markets as Beijing increases support

Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) has announced its monthly summary for December 2024.

Portfolio Manager Commentary 

Recent government stimulus measures in China show a strong commitment to tackling economic issues and boosting domestic demand. While consumer confidence remains low, discussions with several companies suggest that the worst of job cuts, especially in technology, may be behind us. Elevated household savings indicate potential buying power that could support recovery. The aim is for supportive policies to drive a turnaround in economic fundamentals, leading to broader earnings growth and improved market sentiment. Equity market valuations remain attractive compared to historical averages and global markets. Geopolitical concerns, particularly US tariffs on Chinese goods, persist, but both investors and companies are aware of these risks, and we continue to monitor what is priced in.  

Not holding Xiaomi limited gains, as investors remain optimistic about its position as a premium consumer electronics and electric vehicle player. Zhaoke Ophthalmology decreased due to uncertainty related to its drug launches. In financials, underweighting SOE banks hurt performance, while consumer finance added value. In the consumer sector, underweighting Meituan weighed on performance, whereas long-term holdings in consumer durables and apparels, such as Hisense and Crystal International, advanced.  

Over the 12 months to 31 December 2024, the Trust’s NAV increased by 12.3%, underperforming its reference index, which delivered 21.6% over the same period. The Trust’s share price increased 8.6%. 

FCSS Factsheet 31 December 2024Download

China’s government has announced plans to channel hundreds of billions of yuan annually into shares from state-owned insurers by investing at least 100 billion yuan in stocks, with the aim of stabilising the stock market and promoting a positive trend in support for capital markets. The measures will be implemented over two years, starting in the first half of this year, and include encouraging big state insurers to invest 30% of new annual premiums in A-shares and increasing mutual fund holdings by at least 10% annually. This plan is seen as a crucial step to boost investor confidence and stabilize the market, which has been weighed down by a long-running property crisis and deflationary pressure.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore. It invests in the public equity markets of China.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

2025 Investment Outlook

2025 Investment Outlook UK, China, Emerging Markets and Japan by Fidelity

Explore Fidelity's 2025 investment outlook with insights on growth opportunities in the UK, China, emerging markets, and Japan. Discover strategic pathways for investors.
Fidelity

Top China Investment Trust Sets Out 2025 Investment Strategy (LON:FCSS)

Explore the 2025 outlook for Fidelity China Special Situations PLC, as Portfolio Manager Dale Nicholls discusses Chinese equities, innovation, and market dynamics.
Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Sits sees earnings revisions and job cuts improve

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) reveals key insights from November 2024, highlighting China's economic stimulus and its impact on market trends.
Fidelity

Investing in Chinese equities is “still pretty cheap” says Fidelity China (LON:FCSS)

Discover the latest insights from Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) as it navigates China's evolving economic landscape with a strategic focus.
Fidelity

Fidelity China analyses positioning amidst China market recovery

Chinese equities are on the rise, driven by new stimulus packages. Dale Nicholls discusses their potential impact on market sentiment and valuations.
Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Situations reports gains due to stimulus measures (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) shares its September 2024 update, highlighting China's policy efforts tackling deflation risks and market prospects.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.