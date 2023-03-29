AT&T Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 12.0% Upside Potential

AT&T Inc. which can be found using ticker (T) now have 22 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 9 with the average target price sitting at $21.13. Now with the previous closing price of $18.87 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 12.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and the 200 day moving average is $18.51. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $133,471m. Find out more information at: https://www.att.com

The potential market cap would be $149,457m based on the market consensus.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides Virtual Private Networks, AT&T Dedicated Internet, Ethernet, data services, security, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed and professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband services, including fiber connections and legacy telephony voice communication services to residential customers. This segment markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The Latin America segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico under the AT&T and Unefon brand names, as well as sells smartphones through its owned stores, agents and third-party retail stores. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 6% with the ex dividend date set at 9-1-2023 (DMY).