ATR signals deeper U.S. ambition with Washington engagement

ATR made a deliberate stride into Washington’s political and aviation corridors with strategic intent. The firm’s presence in the U.S. now feels like a campaign for relevance in a regional market undergoing structural change.

ATR’s series of events, from a reception at the Italian Embassy to hosting its first Regional Air Connectivity Summit alongside participation at the Regional Airline Association meeting, may look like standard industry outreach but this is about staking a claim amid a shifting U.S. regional aviation landscape.

The U.S. has 300 ageing regional jets set to retire in the next decade, potentially opening capacity for alternative regional platforms. Over the past 25 years, 800 routes have been discontinued, and a significant fraction of regional airports risk losing all air service. ATR’s pitch: a modern turboprop offering up to 30% lower fuel and operating costs versus older jets, along with a triple-class cabin, airbridge boarding, high-speed WiFi, and up to US $2 million in incremental profitability per aircraft yearly.

Airlines and regional operators must be convinced not only by cost math, but also by support infrastructure, parts supply, certification pathways, and integration into legacy networks.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.

Latest Company News

Avation

Avation completes sale of Boeing 777-300ER at profit above book value

Avation has finalised the sale of a Boeing B777-300ER leased to Philippine Airlines, generating a material profit above book value. The transaction releases significant cash, which will be used to reduce debt and reinvest in narrowbody aircraft types as part of the company’s portfolio management strategy.
Avation PLC

Avation reports US$110m revenue and strengthened balance sheet for FY25

Avation expects revenue of around US$110 million for the year to 30 June 2025. The company has reduced outstanding bond debt to US$298 million through repurchases and improved its credit ratings with Moody’s and Fitch.
Avation plc

Avation signs 12-year lease for ATR 72-600 with Cambodian airline

Avation has agreed a twelve-year lease with a Cambodian carrier for a new ATR 72-600, the second of ten aircraft ordered in 2024. Delivery is scheduled for February 2026.
Avation plc

Avation to deliver first ATR 72-600 to SUM Air in November 2025

Avation confirmed that one of ten ATR 72-600 aircraft ordered in 2024 will be delivered in November 2025, becoming the first aircraft in SUM Air’s fleet.
Avation plc

Avation Plc receives ‘B’ rating from Fitch

Avation, the Singapore-based aircraft leasing company, has been assigned a 'B' long-term issuer default rating by Fitch Ratings.
Avation plc

Avation reports robust trading update, secures B1 rating

Avation has been assigned a first-time B1 Corporate Family Rating and B2 issuer rating by Moody’s, with a stable outlook.

