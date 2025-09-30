ATR signals deeper U.S. ambition with Washington engagement

ATR made a deliberate stride into Washington’s political and aviation corridors with strategic intent. The firm’s presence in the U.S. now feels like a campaign for relevance in a regional market undergoing structural change.

ATR’s series of events, from a reception at the Italian Embassy to hosting its first Regional Air Connectivity Summit alongside participation at the Regional Airline Association meeting, may look like standard industry outreach but this is about staking a claim amid a shifting U.S. regional aviation landscape.

The U.S. has 300 ageing regional jets set to retire in the next decade, potentially opening capacity for alternative regional platforms. Over the past 25 years, 800 routes have been discontinued, and a significant fraction of regional airports risk losing all air service. ATR’s pitch: a modern turboprop offering up to 30% lower fuel and operating costs versus older jets, along with a triple-class cabin, airbridge boarding, high-speed WiFi, and up to US $2 million in incremental profitability per aircraft yearly.

Airlines and regional operators must be convinced not only by cost math, but also by support infrastructure, parts supply, certification pathways, and integration into legacy networks.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.