Atmos Energy Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 12.0% Upside Potential

Atmos Energy Corporation which can be found using ticker (ATO) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 137 and 117 and has a mean target at $125.40. Given that the stocks previous close was at $111.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $113.87 while the 200 day moving average is $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16,086m. Find out more information at: https://www.atmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $18,020m based on the market consensus.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2022, it owned 73,243 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2022, it owned 5,652 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.63% with the ex dividend date set at 16-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.89, revenue per share of 33.41 and a 2.77% return on assets.