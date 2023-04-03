Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 15.0% Upside Potential

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru with ticker code (AY) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 43 and 29 calculating the average target price we see $33.40. Given that the stocks previous close was at $29.04 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 15.0%. The day 50 moving average is $27.31 and the 200 day moving average is $29.26. The market capitalization for the company is $3,433m. Find out more information at: https://www.atlantica.com

The potential market cap would be $3,949m based on the market consensus.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.02% with the ex dividend date set at 13-3-2023 (DMY).