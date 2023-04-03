ATI Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 12.9% Upside Potential

ATI Inc. with ticker code (ATI) now have 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 33 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $44.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.96 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 12.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $38.86 and the 200 day MA is $31.08. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $5,072m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.atimaterials.com

The potential market cap would be $5,728m based on the market consensus.

ATI Inc. manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The segment serves aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products. This segment offers its solutions to the energy, aerospace and defense, automotive, and electronics markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 40.68, revenue per share of 30.09 and a 5.6% return on assets.