AstraZeneca to sell its West Chester site to National Resilience

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has announced the sale of its West Chester site in Ohio, US, to National Resilience, Inc., a technology-focused manufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines.

Andrew Wirths, Senior Vice President, Americas Supply Region, AstraZeneca, said: “As part of our long-term strategy to ensure our global supply network remains fit for the future, we are continuously optimising our manufacturing footprint to meet the evolving needs of our pipeline and portfolio. The transfer of our West Chester site to Resilience will enable the continued supply of AstraZeneca medicines to patients, as well as the continued employment for more than 500 people working at the West Chester site. I’m encouraged by Resilience’s plans to transform the site into their drug product centre of excellence.”

“The West Chester site will play an important role in the delivery of our mission to broaden access to complex medicines, protect biopharmaceutical supply chains, and strengthen domestic preparedness,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D, Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “I’m confident that West Chester’s premier capabilities, including the talented employees who are joining Resilience, will help us expand our business in new directions.”

AstraZeneca expects to complete the sale in the first quarter of 2023, with a phased transition of services.