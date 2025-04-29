Follow us on:

AstraZeneca Plc reports revenue up 10%, strong pipeline progress

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc (LON:AZN) has announced its Q1 2025 results.

Growth momentum and pipeline delivery set AstraZeneca on a strong trajectory towards 2030 ambition

Revenue and EPS summary

Q1 2025        % Change
$m Actual CER1
  – Product Sales12,87569
  – Alliance Revenue6394042
Product Revenue213,514710
Collaboration Revenue746464
Total Revenue13,588710
Reported EPS ($)1.883432
Core3 EPS ($)2.492121

Key performance elements for Q1 2025

(Growth numbers at constant exchange rates)

*   Total Revenue up 10% to $13,588m, driven by double-digit growth in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals

*   Growth in Total Revenue across all major geographic regions

*   Core Operating profit increased 12%

*   Core Tax rate of 16% in the quarter due to timing of settlements. Expectations for the full year Core tax rate are unchanged at 18-22%

*   Core EPS increased 21% to $2.49

*   Five positive Phase III readouts and 13 approvals in major regions since the prior results

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said:

“Our strong growth momentum has continued into 2025 and we have now entered an unprecedented catalyst-rich period for our company.

Already this year we have announced five positive Phase III study readouts, including most recently the highly anticipated DESTINY-Breast09 for Enhertu, as well as SERENA-6 for camizestrant and MATTERHORN for Imfinzi; the latter two of these will feature in the ASCO 2025 plenary sessions, reflecting the significance of these data to the oncology community.

Our company is firmly committed to investing and growing in the US and we continue to benefit from our broad-based source of revenue and global manufacturing footprint, including eleven production sites in the US covering small molecules, biologics as well as cell therapy. Additionally, we have even greater US investment in manufacturing and R&D planned, leveraging our two large R&D sites in Gaithersburg MD and Cambridge MA.

Overall, we are making excellent progress toward our ambition of eighty billion dollars in Total Revenue by 2030.”

See Table 1 for details of clinical trial results since the prior earnings announcement, including DESTINY-Breast09, MATTERHORN, and  SERENA-6.

See Note 4 for the locations of the eleven US manufacturing sites.

Guidance

AstraZeneca reiterates its Total Revenue and Core EPS guidance5 for FY 2025 at CER, based on the average foreign exchange rates through 2024.

Total Revenue is expected to increase by a high single-digit percentage

Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage

–  The Core Tax rate is expected to be between 18-22%

–  If foreign exchange rates for April 2025 to December 2025 were to remain at the average rates seen in March 2025, it is anticipated that compared to the performance at CER, FY 2025 Total Revenue would incur a low single-digit percentage adverse impact (unchanged from prior guidance), and Core EPS would incur a low single-digit percentage adverse impact (previously mid single-digit).

5152G_1-2025-4-28Download
