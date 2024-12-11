AstraZeneca plc 33.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

AstraZeneca plc with ticker (LON:AZN) now has a potential upside of 33.4% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 14,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the AstraZeneca plc share price of 10,494 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 33.4%. Trading has ranged between 9,461 (52 week low) and 13,388 (52 week high) with an average of 3,313,474 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £163,436,407,920.



AstraZeneca PLC is a science-led biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in oncology, rare diseases, and biopharmaceuticals, including cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory and immunology and vaccines and immune therapies. Its key marketed oncology products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Zoladex, Faslodex and others. Its rare diseases products include Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq and Kanuma. Its biopharmaceuticals products include Farxiga, Crestor, Breztri and others. Its investigational vaccine candidate IVX-A12, which targets both respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus. Its oncology candidate includes FPI-2265 targeting prostate specific membrane antigen for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, which is in a Phase II trial. It also discovers, develops, and manufactures T-cell receptor therapies. Its Eneboparatide is an investigational therapeutic peptide.







