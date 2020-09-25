AstraZeneca appoints Dr Euan Ashley as a Non-Executive Director

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has announced that with effect from 1 October 2020, Dr Euan Ashley is appointed as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Science Committee.

Euan Ashley is Associate Dean and Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Genetics at Stanford University in California. Dr Ashley’s research focuses on genetic mechanisms of cardiovascular health and disease. In addition to wet bench science, his laboratory leverages artificial intelligence and digital health tools, working with biotechnology and technology partners in Silicon Valley, to advance both translational and clinical research.

Dr Ashley studied physiology and medicine at Glasgow University, completing his junior doctor training at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Trust, before undertaking a DPhil in cardiovascular cellular biology and molecular genetics at the University of Oxford. In 2002, he moved to Stanford University to train in cardiology and advanced heart failure.

Dr Ashley has received many awards including recognition from the Obama White House for contributions to personalized medicine and the American Heart Association’s Medal of Honor for precision medicine.

Leif Johansson, Chairman of AstraZeneca, said: “We look forward to welcoming Euan to AstraZeneca and believe his scientific achievements and interests, which are well-aligned with our own BioPharmaceuticals R&D, together with his entrepreneurial experience on the US west coast will enable him to make a significant contribution to the Board’s work.”

