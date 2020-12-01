AstraZeneca agrees to sell the rights to Crestor in over 30 countries in Europe

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has agreed to sell the rights to Crestor (rosuvastatin) and associated medicines in over 30 countries in Europe, except the UK and Spain, to Grünenthal GmbH (Grünenthal). Crestor is a statin approved for the treatment of dyslipidaemia and hypercholesterolaemia.

AstraZeneca will continue to manufacture and supply Crestor to Grünenthal during a transition period. AstraZeneca will also continue selling the medicine in other countries, including those in North America, in Japan, China and other emerging markets.

Financial considerations

The divestment is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances, upon which Grünenthal will make an upfront, non-contingent payment to AstraZeneca of $320m and may also make future milestone payments of up to $30m. Income arising from the upfront and future payments will be reported in AstraZeneca’s financial statements within Other Operating Income & Expense. The divestment will not impact the Company’s financial guidance for 2020.

Pursuant to London Stock Exchange listing rule 10.4.1R (notification of class 2 transactions), the gross book value of assets subject to the divestment as of 31 December 2019 was nil. In 2019, Crestor generated Product Sales of $136m and Profit before Tax of $98m in the countries covered by the agreement. The consideration will be paid in cash and the proceeds used for general corporate purposes.

Crestor

Crestor (rosuvastatin) is a statin, a lipid-lowering medicine, used to treat blood lipid disorders and to prevent cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes. Crestor produces its lipid modifying effects in two ways: it blocks an enzyme in the liver causing the liver to make less cholesterol, and it increases the uptake and breakdown by the liver of cholesterol already in the blood. Crestor is approved as a lipid regulating medicine in more than 100 countries.