Aston Martin Lagonda CFO Mark Wilson to step down

Following discussions and by mutual agreement Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) announced today that Mark Wilson will step down as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director of the company no later than 30 April 2020. He will remain available to the Group to assist with transition in the period through to 30 June 2020.

The Board has initiated a process to appoint a new Chief Financial Officer and will provide an update once that process has concluded.

Dr Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mark for his hard work, personal commitment and dedication to Aston Martin Lagonda in the past 5 years. I have personally enjoyed working with him and he has been a valued member of my senior team. Mark leaves with my personal thanks and the Board’s very best wishes for success in whatever he chooses to do next.”

Mr Wilson said: “It has been a privilege to work with the team at Aston Martin Lagonda during a period of great change. I am proud to have been part of the team that delivered the DB11, Vantage and DBS in addition to some wonderful and unique special vehicles. Aston Martin Lagonda is a business with talented and dedicated people and I wish them and the company every success in the future.”

The company will disclose details of Mr. Wilson’s exit arrangements on its website and in the directors’ remuneration report in due course in accordance with its statutory obligations.

