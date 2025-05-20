Asian stocks surge as China cuts rates

Asian equities are gaining fresh momentum as China’s central bank eases monetary policy and CATL’s record-breaking Hong Kong debut captures investor attention. This shift in sentiment positions Asia as a compelling alternative to a cooling U.S. market.

On Tuesday, Asian markets rebounded sharply, buoyed by the People’s Bank of China’s decision to lower key interest rates to stimulate a slowing economy. The one-year loan prime rate was reduced to 3.00%, and the five-year rate to 3.5%, marking the first cut in seven months. This move aims to counteract deflationary pressures and declining retail sales, factory output, and property investment.

The rate cuts had an immediate positive impact on major Asian indices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged by 200 points, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1%, reflecting renewed investor optimism.

Adding to the positive momentum, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), a leading Chinese battery manufacturer and key supplier to Tesla, BMW, and Volkswagen, made a remarkable debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company’s shares soared 16% on their first trading day, raising $4.6 billion in the largest listing of 2025. The capital raised is earmarked for overseas expansion, including a $7.3 billion factory in Hungary.

While Asian markets experience this upswing, the U.S. stock rally appears to be losing steam. After a six-day winning streak that brought the S&P 500 close to a bull market, futures indicate a potential stall, with S&P 500 contracts retreating 0.3% . Analysts suggest that U.S. stocks may lag behind their global counterparts as investors reassess valuations and economic indicators.

In contrast, the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index rose 0.3%, highlighting the region’s growing appeal to investors seeking diversification and exposure to emerging market growth. The combination of proactive monetary policy in China and robust corporate performances, exemplified by CATL’s successful IPO, underscores Asia’s potential as a dynamic investment landscape.

