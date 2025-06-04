Asian markets surge on political shifts and trade optimism

Investor confidence surged across Asia as regional markets closed higher, driven by political developments in South Korea and mounting expectations of policy support in China. A rare alignment of factors, including a decisive election outcome and resilient global economic signals—has set the stage for renewed momentum in the region’s equities.

South Korea emerged as the day’s standout performer. The KOSPI index soared by 2.7% after liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung claimed a convincing victory in the country’s presidential election. Market participants welcomed the result as a green light for fiscal expansion and policy reforms, both of which are likely to benefit infrastructure and technology sectors. The South Korean won rallied in parallel, reinforcing positive sentiment and attracting foreign capital back into the market.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.42%, a modest but meaningful gain given recent concerns around a slowdown in manufacturing activity. Investors appear to be anticipating a new wave of economic stimulus from Beijing, especially as policymakers have pledged to maintain stability in employment and growth amid evolving global headwinds. The uptick in equities suggests that traders are willing to look past near-term data softness in favour of longer-term policy support.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also climbed, rising 0.6% on the day. Gains were led by financial and property stocks, with expectations growing that the People’s Bank of China may adjust interest rates or liquidity measures in the coming weeks. Sentiment was bolstered further by early indications of resumed dialogue between China and the United States on trade and investment matters.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 joined the rally, gaining 0.8% with help from technology heavyweights and pharmaceutical names. Investors were encouraged by a combination of strong earnings outlooks and a favourable macro backdrop, as Japan continues to benefit from a relatively weak yen and stable domestic demand. The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific Index climbed close to 1%, highlighting widespread appetite for risk across regional markets.

Taiwan’s Taiex index recorded a 2% gain, underpinned by robust demand for semiconductor and electronic components, driven in part by a strong overnight showing in US tech stocks. Investors are clearly rotating back into growth sectors as inflation concerns stabilise and central banks adopt a more data-driven approach to interest rate policy.

Markets in Europe followed suit, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 both registering solid intraday gains. Meanwhile, UK equities lagged slightly but still closed higher, buoyed by commodity-linked stocks and strength in the banking sector. In the US, futures trading suggested another positive open for Wall Street, reinforcing the global nature of the current risk-on rally.

Economic data out of the United States added fuel to the fire. An unexpected uptick in job openings was interpreted as a sign of strength in the world’s largest economy, easing fears of a hard landing and making a case for continued earnings growth. As bond yields steadied and the US dollar began to recover from recent lows, investors across asset classes found renewed conviction.

Commodities traded mixed, with gold prices holding firm near recent highs and oil remaining steady after a recent surge. Currency markets also reflected a stabilising tone, with the dollar index regaining ground amid a backdrop of cautious optimism.

The day’s performance underscores how rapidly market narratives can shift when political clarity and economic prospects align. While uncertainties remain, particularly around the outcome of renewed trade talks between the US and China, the broad-based rally suggests a reawakening of risk appetite and a repositioning for growth.

South Korea’s new leadership, China’s policy recalibration, and the resilience of the US labour market are now acting as coordinated forces pushing the Asian investment outlook into brighter territory.

