Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Asian markets surge on political shifts and trade optimism

Fidelity

Investor confidence surged across Asia as regional markets closed higher, driven by political developments in South Korea and mounting expectations of policy support in China. A rare alignment of factors, including a decisive election outcome and resilient global economic signals—has set the stage for renewed momentum in the region’s equities.

South Korea emerged as the day’s standout performer. The KOSPI index soared by 2.7% after liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung claimed a convincing victory in the country’s presidential election. Market participants welcomed the result as a green light for fiscal expansion and policy reforms, both of which are likely to benefit infrastructure and technology sectors. The South Korean won rallied in parallel, reinforcing positive sentiment and attracting foreign capital back into the market.

In China, the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.42%, a modest but meaningful gain given recent concerns around a slowdown in manufacturing activity. Investors appear to be anticipating a new wave of economic stimulus from Beijing, especially as policymakers have pledged to maintain stability in employment and growth amid evolving global headwinds. The uptick in equities suggests that traders are willing to look past near-term data softness in favour of longer-term policy support.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also climbed, rising 0.6% on the day. Gains were led by financial and property stocks, with expectations growing that the People’s Bank of China may adjust interest rates or liquidity measures in the coming weeks. Sentiment was bolstered further by early indications of resumed dialogue between China and the United States on trade and investment matters.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 joined the rally, gaining 0.8% with help from technology heavyweights and pharmaceutical names. Investors were encouraged by a combination of strong earnings outlooks and a favourable macro backdrop, as Japan continues to benefit from a relatively weak yen and stable domestic demand. The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific Index climbed close to 1%, highlighting widespread appetite for risk across regional markets.

Taiwan’s Taiex index recorded a 2% gain, underpinned by robust demand for semiconductor and electronic components, driven in part by a strong overnight showing in US tech stocks. Investors are clearly rotating back into growth sectors as inflation concerns stabilise and central banks adopt a more data-driven approach to interest rate policy.

Markets in Europe followed suit, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 both registering solid intraday gains. Meanwhile, UK equities lagged slightly but still closed higher, buoyed by commodity-linked stocks and strength in the banking sector. In the US, futures trading suggested another positive open for Wall Street, reinforcing the global nature of the current risk-on rally.

Economic data out of the United States added fuel to the fire. An unexpected uptick in job openings was interpreted as a sign of strength in the world’s largest economy, easing fears of a hard landing and making a case for continued earnings growth. As bond yields steadied and the US dollar began to recover from recent lows, investors across asset classes found renewed conviction.

Commodities traded mixed, with gold prices holding firm near recent highs and oil remaining steady after a recent surge. Currency markets also reflected a stabilising tone, with the dollar index regaining ground amid a backdrop of cautious optimism.

The day’s performance underscores how rapidly market narratives can shift when political clarity and economic prospects align. While uncertainties remain, particularly around the outcome of renewed trade talks between the US and China, the broad-based rally suggests a reawakening of risk appetite and a repositioning for growth.

South Korea’s new leadership, China’s policy recalibration, and the resilience of the US labour market are now acting as coordinated forces pushing the Asian investment outlook into brighter territory.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values outperforms with contrarian small-cap strategy

Discover how Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FAS) leverages a contrarian approach to invest in smaller Asian companies, driving substantial returns and outperforming benchmarks.
Fidelity

Asia investment trust maintains China, Indonesia, Australia overweight versus index

Discover Fidelity Asian Values plc's April 2025 insights, highlighting strategic investments in China, Hong Kong, and emerging markets for superior returns.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Trust surpasses benchmark with 3.7% annual share price gain

Discover how Fidelity Asian Values plc (LON:FAS) navigated the market in March 2025, achieving a 1.5% NAV increase and strategic portfolio insights.
Fidelity

Value in plain sight across Asia’s overlooked markets

Explore how disciplined stock pickers are uncovering undervalued opportunities in Asia’s markets, focusing on China and Indonesia for long-term growth.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values outperforms index as China exposure drives gains

Explore Fidelity Asian Values plc's February 2025 update, highlighting its strong NAV performance, strategic investments, and insights into market trends in Asia.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values HY Results: Attractive future Return on Equity of stocks

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) achieved a NAV total return of +3.2% in its latest half-yearly results, outpacing the MSCI Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.