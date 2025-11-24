Asian equity momentum builds as rate expectations shift in the US

Asian equities have rebounded decisively following signs that the Federal Reserve may soon pivot to cutting rates. The shift in sentiment was led by a firm rally in US markets, but the impact across Asia has been more immediate than expected. Indonesia’s benchmark index broke through to an all-time high, and the MSCI Emerging Asia Index recovered 0.6% after a stretch of recent underperformance.

The main driver is a growing consensus that the Fed’s next move could be downward, potentially as early as the first quarter. Recent statements from US policymakers have been interpreted as a softening stance, and rate futures now reflect better-than-even odds of a cut.

For countries like Indonesia, the market reaction is particularly striking. Domestic inflows and policy stability are reinforcing the impact of more attractive global funding conditions. Meanwhile, export-sensitive markets like South Korea and Taiwan are seeing renewed demand for technology and semiconductor names, fuelled by the AI investment cycle.

