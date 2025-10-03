Asia’s rally builds on shifting rate bets and AI conviction

Equities across the region have moved higher in recent days, with broad indices touching levels not seen in months. The rise has been steady, pointing to a deeper re-assessment among investors about what lies ahead for global positioning.

Much of the shift can be traced to the growing belief that interest-rate policy in the United States could turn supportive sooner than markets had previously assumed. With political gridlock delaying official data releases, the absence of hard numbers has only amplified the focus on expectations.

The ongoing excitement surrounding artificial intelligence has intensified. Technology and semiconductor stocks in particular have led the rally, with Taiwan and South Korea seeing outsized moves as investors position for demand tied to AI infrastructure.

This blend of cyclical and structural factors has given Asia’s emerging markets their strongest weekly performance in months. The fact that these gains have come despite currency concerns and uneven growth patterns highlights how much weight investors are placing on the twin narratives of policy easing and technological transformation.

