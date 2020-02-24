Ascential Deliver Strong growth in revenue

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL), the specialist information, data and analytics company, today announced its results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Operational highlights

Financial highlights

Duncan Painter, Ascential Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“2019 was a satisfying and successful year for Ascential. We advanced our operating model to ensure our products further align with our customers’ needs in fast paced growth markets and this was reflected in organic growth across all of our segments. We were particularly pleased with the strength of growth of the Marketing Segment and exceptional performances from WGSN and Flywheel Digital.

Looking forward, we believe we are well positioned to continue to drive strong performance in our scaled and structurally growing markets. In 2020, we expect to deliver strong Organic growth with Group revenue in the range of £425m-£455m (using current exchange rates) and adjusted EBITDA margins of between 30% and 32%.”