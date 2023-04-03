Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Asbury Automotive Group Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 23.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Asbury Automotive Group Inc which can be found using ticker (ABG) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 320 and 128 with the average target price sitting at $254.67. Now with the previous closing price of $206.46 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 23.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $218.39 while the 200 day moving average is $182.19. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $4,557m. Company Website: https://www.asburyauto.com

The potential market cap would be $5,621m based on the market consensus.

Asbury Automotive Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and disability and accident insurance. Asbury Automotive Group was founded in 1996 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.63, revenue per share of 692.1 and a 9.93% return on assets.

