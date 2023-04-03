Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Armstrong World Industries Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 22.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Armstrong World Industries Inc which can be found using ticker (AWI) now have 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 109 and 70 and has a mean target at $84.80. Now with the previous closing price of $69.46 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 22.1%. The 50 day MA is $75.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to $78.24. The market cap for the company is $3,237m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.armstrongceilings.com

The potential market cap would be $3,952m based on the market consensus.

Armstrong World Industries, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.43% with the ex dividend date set at 1-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.57, revenue per share of 26.63 and a 8.29% return on assets.

