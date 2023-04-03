ARMOUR Residential REIT with 18.29% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 9.2% Potential Upside

ARMOUR Residential REIT which can be found using ticker (ARR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $5.58. Now with the previous closing price of $5.11 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 9.2%. The day 50 moving average is $5.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to $6.07. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $1,011m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.armourreit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,103m based on the market consensus.

ARMOUR Residential REIT invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company’s securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity’s (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration’s issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

The company has a dividend yield of 18.29% with the ex dividend date set at 14-4-2023 (DMY).