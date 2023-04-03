Armada Hoffler Properties – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 24.8% Upside Potential

Armada Hoffler Properties with ticker code (AHH) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have $14.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at $11.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $12.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1,043m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.armadahoffler.com

The potential market cap would be $1,302m based on the market consensus.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.44% with the ex dividend date set at 28-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.56, revenue per share of 6.72 and a 1.93% return on assets.