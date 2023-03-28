Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar which can be found using ticker (MT) now have 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 38 and 33.39 with the average target price sitting at $36.60. Now with the previous closing price of $28.06 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 30.4%. The day 50 moving average is $29.98 and the 200 day MA is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22,738m. Visit the company website at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com

The potential market cap would be $29,658m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ArcelorMittal S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company also provides mining products, such as iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and pulverized coal injections coal. It sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. The company has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, South Africa, and Ukraine; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan. ArcelorMittal S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.56% with the ex dividend date set at 13-11-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 2.79, revenue per share of 43.82 and a 7.91% return on assets.