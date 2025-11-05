Follow us on:

Arbuthnot Latham’s compelling direct‑gilt initiative for fixed‑income investors

Arbuthnot Banking Group

In February 2024 Arbuthnot Latham introduced its “Direct Gilt Service, a tailored platform enabling wealth‑management clients to gain direct exposure to UK government bonds (gilts) without the intermediary layer of funds. Within less than a year the bank says it has amassed some £275 million of assets under the service.

First, the bond‑market backdrop is conducive: higher interest‑rates in the UK have lifted yields on newly issued or short‑dated gilts and recalibrated expectations for fixed‑income allocations. By making direct access available, the bank is tapping into client demand for simplicity, yield transparency and capital‑preservation features that come with sovereign paper.

Second, the bank is leveraging its wealth‑management channel effectively. The service is being pitched as an alternative to holding cash or term deposits, which in a rising‑rate era have become less attractive, rather than chasing exotic strategies, clients are being steered into high‑quality, low‑duration government debt. The bank’s annual and interim reports note that the Direct Gilt Service collaborated with clients rolling out of maturing term deposits and execution‑only portfolios, reflecting a transition away from purely cash‑driven deposits into assets.

Third, this initiative signals broader strategic alignment. Arbuthnot Latham is positioning itself as a wealth‑manager where asset allocation decisions matter. Offering direct gilt exposure widens the product set and may deepen client stickiness: clients who migrate non‑core deposits into a tracked investment service are more likely to engage in other advisory or discretionary services.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), operating as Arbuthnot Latham, offers private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Established in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

