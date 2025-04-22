Follow us on:

Arbuthnot Latham redefines excellence in private banking

Arbuthnot Banking Group

Recognition from the WealthBriefing European Awards isn’t given lightly. So when Arbuthnot Latham walked away with not one, but two of the most coveted accolades in private banking—Best UK Private Bank Overall and Best UK Private Bank for Client Service—it signalled a clear message to the investment community. This is a bank not just maintaining standards but redefining them, with a client-centric strategy that’s delivering measurable results across the board.

Arbuthnot Latham’s dual award win is a testament to a consistently high-performing institution that is building its reputation not through flashy moves, but through sustained excellence in service delivery and strategic growth. The recognition for Best UK Private Bank – Overall highlights the bank’s ability to grow organically while maintaining a strong, loyal client base. In an industry where trust and discretion are paramount, this kind of organic growth signals that Arbuthnot Latham is winning hearts and minds by doing the fundamentals exceptionally well.

The judging panel praised the bank’s high-quality service offerings and impressive client satisfaction metrics, pointing to a culture that not only meets client expectations but regularly exceeds them. The added emphasis on a positive work environment suggests that Arbuthnot Latham’s people-first approach is as much about its employees as it is about clients—a balance that often underpins sustainable success in financial services.

Where the bank really shines is in its approach to client service. Winning the Best UK Private Bank – Client Service award affirms Arbuthnot Latham’s standout commitment to personalisation. This isn’t just about offering bespoke solutions. It’s about understanding each client’s unique financial goals and delivering a service model tailored to specific sectors and individuals. Investment in digital infrastructure enhances this personal approach rather than replacing it, allowing the bank to remain agile while retaining the human touch that so many high-net-worth clients value.

The awards reflect a bank that listens to its clients and adapts with intention. Whether it’s by offering a seamless digital experience or through the relationship-driven work of client support teams and relationship managers, Arbuthnot Latham is demonstrating how modern private banking should operate. This isn’t innovation for innovation’s sake—it’s targeted, thoughtful, and always aligned to what clients genuinely need.

Kevin Barrett, Managing Director of Private and Commercial Banking, made it clear that this recognition belongs as much to the clients and team members as to the institution itself. His remarks underscore a philosophy rooted in accessibility, proactivity, and sincere engagement. Arbuthnot Latham’s focus on “making every client interaction personal and meaningful” is more than a mantra—it’s a proven growth strategy that has now earned them national recognition.

This award-winning momentum is unlikely to stall. With a clearly articulated strategy that balances high-touch service with smart digital investment, Arbuthnot Latham is poised to continue elevating its brand among discerning investors and clients alike. For those watching the private banking space, this recognition should serve as a prompt to take a closer look.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), trading as Arbuthnot Latham, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is based in London, United Kingdom.

