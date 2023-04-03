AptarGroup – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 5.5% Upside Potential

AptarGroup with ticker code (ATR) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 132 and 110 with the average target price sitting at $122.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $115.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $113.92 and the 200 day MA is $106.41. The market cap for the company is $7,728m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aptar.com

The potential market cap would be $8,153m based on the market consensus.

AptarGroup designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company primarily sells its products and services through its own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.29% with the ex dividend date set at 1-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.92, revenue per share of 50.8 and a 5.64% return on assets.