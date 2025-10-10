Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Aptamer Group to announce full year 2025 results on 14 October

Aptamer

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, will announce its full year results for the year ended 30 June 2025 on Tuesday, 14 October 2025 and hold the following analyst briefing and investor presentation.

Analyst briefing

An online briefing for analysts will be hosted by Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Rapson, Chief Financial Officer, at 9.30 am on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, to review the full year results. Analysts wishing to attend should contact Sarah Hollins at Northstar Communications at sarah@northstarcommunications.co.uk.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Aptamer

    Aptamer Group to announce full year 2025 results on 14 October

    Aptamer Group will publish results for the year ended 30 June 2025 on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, with an online analyst briefing at 9.30 am hosted by CEO Dr Arron Tolley and CFO Andrew Rapson. .
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group secures £360,000 contract with top 3 global pharma

    Aptamer Group has signed a £360,000 development contract with a leading global pharmaceutical company to engineer Optimer® binders as targeted radiopharmaceuticals.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group to present at ShareSoc Growth Company seminar in Leeds

    Aptamer will present at the ShareSoc Growth Company Seminar on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, at the Leonardo Hotel, Leeds. CEO Dr Arron Tolley and CFO Andrew Rapson will update investors on the Company’s progress, with a recording of the presentation to be published on the Aptamer website after the event.
    Aptamer

    Aptamer signs contract with Metir for Cryptosporidium detection binders

    Aptamer has signed a new contract with Metir plc to develop Optimer® binders for the rapid detection of Cryptosporidium parvum oocysts in Metir’s Pathogen Detector platform.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer signs therapeutic development deal with Invizius

    Aptamer Group has entered a new agreement with Invizius to develop Optimer® binders targeting the complement system for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The collaboration aims to enhance Invizius’ H-Guard® platform, currently in Phase 2 trials, by providing safer and more precise therapies, including potential treatments for IgA nephropathy.
    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer advances enzyme modulation projects and expands pharma collaboration

    Aptamer Group announced progress on its Optimer® enzyme modulation projects, including a 10-year non-exclusive licensing deal forecast to cover around 15% of annual overheads and further agreements under discussion with global enzyme distributors.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple