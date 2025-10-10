Aptamer Group to announce full year 2025 results on 14 October

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, will announce its full year results for the year ended 30 June 2025 on Tuesday, 14 October 2025 and hold the following analyst briefing and investor presentation.

Analyst briefing

An online briefing for analysts will be hosted by Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Rapson, Chief Financial Officer, at 9.30 am on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, to review the full year results. Analysts wishing to attend should contact Sarah Hollins at Northstar Communications at sarah@northstarcommunications.co.uk.

