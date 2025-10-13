Follow us on:

Aptamer Group secures repeat contract for Optimer® binder development

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the developer of next-generation synthetic binders for the life sciences industry, has announced a new fee-for-service development contract valued at £112,000 with a top 10 global pharmaceutical company.

This agreement represents success-based repeat business with an existing partner, focusing on the development of Optimer® binders against two protein targets to support the partner’s internal biomarker research. These binders are required to function in “real-life” biological matrices, such as muscle lysates and plasma, which are much more challenging than purified buffers used in standard laboratory tests. Success here will be a further differentiation of Optimer® from traditional antibodies.

The project follows a staged process, with potential for additional fee-for-service work for subsequent ELISA development. This builds on the Group’s recent success in delivering validated Optimer® binder pairs for a top 5 pharma partner. Aptamer retains ownership supporting future licensing and royalty opportunities.

This contract builds on the strong commercial progress outlined in recent updates, including the £360,000 radiopharmaceutical contract announced on 8 October 2025 and the £315,000 in smaller contract wins in Q1. This latest agreement marks the fifth significant contract in FY26 and further diversifies the Group’s revenue streams, while underscoring the growing adoption of the Optimer® platform.

The new contract adds to the existing visibility of £1.03 million in contract value for FY26, bringing the total to approximately £1.14 million, with more than two-thirds of the year remaining. The Group has a robust fee-for-service pipeline of £3.3 million, after adjusting for the closure of this deal, which includes approximately £1.0 million in late-stage discussion. These developments position the Group for continued commercial advancement, subject to project timings and conversions.

This measure of commercial performance is not indicative of full-year results, and the Group is not providing formal guidance for FY26, as contract timings, project completions and revenue recognition can vary significantly across quarters due to the nature of the business.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, commented: “This £112,000 contract with a top 10 global pharma for Optimer® binder pair development against two protein targets is aimed at biomarker research with functionality in complex matrices. This work paves the way for additional revenue for ELISA assay development and builds on our proven success with a top 5 pharma partner in this space.

The contract adds to our visibility, and our £3.3 million pipeline continues to convert, demonstrating the versatility and value of our Optimer® platform. Our emphasis is on converting the pipeline of opportunities into sustainable growth with the best potential downstream terms for the Group.”

