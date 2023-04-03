APA Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 39.0% Upside Potential

APA Corporation with ticker code (APA) have now 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 33 and has a mean target at $49.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at $35.38 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 39.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $39.24 and the 200 day MA is $40.10. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $11,213m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://apacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $15,590m based on the market consensus.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.77% with the ex dividend date set at 20-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 3.27, revenue per share of 33.01 and a 24.39% return on assets.