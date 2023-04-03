Aon plc – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 6.0% Upside Potential

Aon plc with ticker code (AON) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 363 and 310 calculating the mean target price we have $331.80. Now with the previous closing price of $313.00 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $309.45 and the 200 day MA is $292.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64,679m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aon.com

The potential market cap would be $68,564m based on the market consensus.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in risk, health, and wealth through commercial risk, reinsurance, health, and wealth solutions. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.71% with the ex dividend date set at 31-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.97, revenue per share of 58.95 and a 6.86% return on assets.