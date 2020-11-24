AO World report 53.2% increase in revenue

AO World plc (LON:AO.), a leading European online electrical retailer, has announced its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2020.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Financial performance

· Strong revenue growth with total revenue for the period increasing 53.2% to £717.0m (2019: £468.0m2) demonstrating our ability to deliver sustained growth in demand in the UK and Germany

· Increase in Group Adjusted EBITDA3 to £28.8m (2019: £1.0m); EBITDA margin increases to 4.0% (2019: 0.2%) reflecting our ability to leverage efficiencies with scale

· Group Profit Before Tax increased to £18.3m from a loss of £5.9m in the prior year period

· Cash generated during the period of £78.4m (2019: cash utilised of £5.3m)

Operational highlights

· We continue to delight our customers in this period of step change increases in volumes and Covid-19 operational challenges; Net Promoter Scores at consistently high levels of over 80 in the UK5 and Germany

· Resilient operational performance; ongoing significant investment in our people and infrastructure ensures we are well equipped to serve the step change in online penetration

· AO Germany on track to achieving monthly profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis during our peak trading period and expect to be profitable from FY22

· Implementation of the One AO approach continues and will allow us to scale efficiently

· AO Culture remains strong; ambitious Value Creation Plan launched to all employees giving every AOer the chance to share in exceptional growth

Financial Summary



£(m) HY21 HY20 % Mvmt UK6 revenue 616.4 400.6 53.9% Germany6 revenue 100.6 54.3 85.2% Total revenue (excluding impact of NL operations in HY20) 717.0 454.9 57.6% UK Adjusted EBITDA 32.6 13.6 140.1% Germany Adjusted EBITDA (3.8) (9.9) 61.6% Group Adjusted EDITDA (excluding impact of NL operations in HY20) 28.8 3.7 686.1% Group Operating profit / (loss) 16.8 (10.6) 259.8% Profit before tax 18.3 (5.9) 417.1% Basic earnings / (loss) per share (pence)8 3.45 (1.00) 442.8% Cash generated / (utilised) 78.4 (5.3) 1,579% Net debt4 (20.7) (82.8) 75.0% On a constant currency basis – €m9 Germany Revenue 112.1 61.5 82.2% Germany Adjusted EBITDA losses (4.2) (11.3) 62.4%