AO World Plc reports strong H1 trading and announces £10m share buyback

Ahead of its Annual General Meeting at 9am today, AO World plc (LON:AO), the UK’s most trusted electricals retailer, provides the following pre-close trading statement for the period from 1 April 2025 to 30 September 2025.

The business continues to perform strongly, with B2C Retail revenues expected to increase by 11% YoY and Group revenue expected to be up 13% YoY.

We reiterate our FY26 revenue guidance of double-digit B2C growth and update our profit expectation for FY26, with adjusted PBT1 now expected to be £45m to £50m versus the previous guidance range of £40m to £50m.

We expect our H1 2026 cash position to be c£70m with our Revolving Credit Facility of £120m to be undrawn. Given the Group’s strong cash generation and the Board’s ongoing confidence in its future performance, the Group is today announcing its intention to commence its first-ever share buyback programme of AO’s ordinary shares up to £10m. Full details of this Programme will be announced following shareholder approval of the Group’s buyback authority at this morning’s AGM.

John Roberts, AO’s Founder and CEO, commented: “I’m delighted that we are on track to deliver yet another period of double-digit revenue growth and a strong profit performance, whilst maintaining our globally leading customer service standards. Our strategy as set out at our full year results is working and we have an exciting pipeline of further value to deliver for customers in H2. Our Five Star membership programme continues to go from strength to strength as our customers realise the exceptional value that it offers. This, combined with our ongoing efforts to broaden our product range, is an increasingly key driver of our performance. None of this happens by accident and as always I am hugely grateful for each and every AOer for their continued focus on, and passion for, delivering brilliant service to our growing customer base.”

AO expects to publish its Half Year Results to 30 September 2025 on 25 November 2025.