Antofagasta declares interim dividend of 23.6 US cents

Dividend payment

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has announced that, further to the half year results announcement on 19 August 2021, the Sterling equivalent of the interim dividend of 23.6 US cents will be 17.0446 pence per ordinary share, based on an exchange rate of £1 = US$1.3846, and the Euro equivalent will be 19.9190 Euro cents per ordinary share, based on an exchange rate of €1 = US$1.1848.

Payment of the dividend is scheduled for 1 October 2021.

Antofagasta is a British multinational. It is one of the most important conglomerates of Chile with equity participation in Antofagasta Minerals, the railroad from Antofagasta to Bolivia, Twin Metals in Minnesota and other exploration joint ventures in different parts from the world.

