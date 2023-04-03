Antero Midstream Corporation with 8.74% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 9.6% Potential Upside

Antero Midstream Corporation with ticker code (AM) now have 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 with the average target price sitting at $11.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at $10.30 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is $10.53 while the 200 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $5,021m. Find out more information at: https://www.anteromidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $5,503m based on the market consensus.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

The company has a dividend yield of 8.74% with the ex dividend date set at 24-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.2, revenue per share of 2.07 and a 5.97% return on assets.