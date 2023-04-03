Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Antero Midstream Corporation with 8.74% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 9.6% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Antero Midstream Corporation with ticker code (AM) now have 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 with the average target price sitting at $11.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at $10.30 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is $10.53 while the 200 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $5,021m. Find out more information at: https://www.anteromidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $5,503m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

The company has a dividend yield of 8.74% with the ex dividend date set at 24-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.2, revenue per share of 2.07 and a 5.97% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/j9udw
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.