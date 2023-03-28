Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Annaly Capital Management Inc. with 13.59% dividend yield – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Annaly Capital Management Inc. with ticker code (NLY) now have 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 24.5 and 20 calculating the average target price we see $22.72. Now with the previous closing price of $18.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The 50 day MA is $21.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to $22.24. The company has a market cap of $9,443m. Visit the company website at: https://www.annaly.com

The potential market cap would be $11,333m based on the market consensus.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 13.59% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.88, revenue per share of 4.86 and a 2.18% return on assets.

