AngloGold Ashanti Limited – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and -15.1% Downside Potential

AngloGold Ashanti Limited with ticker code (AU) now have 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 23 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have $20.50. Now with the previous closing price of $24.15 this would indicate that there is a downside of -15.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to $16.87. The market capitalization for the company is $10,126m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The potential market cap would be $8,596m based on the market consensus.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia. It also holds 92.5% interest in the Cerro Vanguardia project situated in Argentina; 70% interest in the Tropicana property in Australia; and 85% interest in the Siguiri project in Guinea. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.91% with the ex dividend date set at 16-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.07, revenue per share of 2.68 and a 4.19% return on assets.