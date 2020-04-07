Anglo American Shareholders not to attend 2020 AGM in person

On 9 March 2020, Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) published the notice convening its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2.30pm (UK time) on 5 May 2020. Since then, the UK government has introduced a number of measures to limit the impact and spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These measures include the restriction on all gatherings of more than two people in public, thereby limiting the ability of shareholders to attend the AGM.

The Board recognises that the AGM is a valuable forum that provides shareholders with an opportunity to raise questions and comments to the Board. However, the health and safety of the Company’s employees, shareholders and wider stakeholders are of paramount importance and the Board fully supports the measures being taken by the government. On this basis, and assuming the continuation of containment and/or distancing measures, shareholders will not be able to attend the Company’s 2020 AGM in person.

In order to comply with relevant legal requirements, this year’s AGM will be convened with the minimum necessary quorum of two shareholders. This will be facilitated by the Company.

It is nevertheless important that shareholders cast their votes in respect of the business of the AGM as early as possible. This can be done by completing a proxy form or submitting proxy instructions electronically. Shareholders are encouraged to appoint the “Chairman of the meeting” as their proxy to vote on their behalf. Proxy instructions must be received by 2.30pm (UK time) on Friday, 1 May 2020. Further details on how to submit a proxy form can be found at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/electronic-communication-and-proxy-voting

Instead of attending this year’s AGM, shareholders are invited to submit any questions they may have by email to cosec.admin@angloamerican.com by 2.30pm (UK time) on Friday, 1 May 2020. Responses to questions will be published on our website following the AGM.

Shareholders should continue to monitor the Company’s website and announcements for any updates regarding the AGM.

The Anglo American Board would like to take this opportunity to thank all shareholders for their support and understanding in these unprecedented circumstances and wishes them well, particularly during this time.

