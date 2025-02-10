Follow us on:

Anglo American plc -14.6% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo American plc with ticker (LON:AAL) now has a potential downside of -14.6% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 2,100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Anglo American plc share price of 2,459 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential downside of -14.6%. Trading has ranged between 1,658 (52 week low) and 2,813 (52 week high) with an average of 3,211,747 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £33,492,074,400.

Anglo American plc is a United Kingdom-based global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients. Its products include copper, premium iron ore, crop nutrients, nickel, platinum group metals, diamonds, steelmaking coal, and manganese. Its copper operations include Quellaveco, Los Bronces, El Soldado and Collahuasi. In South Africa, it has interest in Kumba Iron Ore, while in Brazil it has developed the integrated Minas-Rio operation. Its multi-billion-ton Serpentina premium iron ore resource is included in its Minas-Rio operation in Brazil. It is developing the Woodsmith project in the northeast of England to access the deposit of polyhalite. The Woodsmith project is located on the North Yorkshire coast, just south of Whitby. Its tier one steelmaking coal assets include the Moranbah North and Grosvenor mines. Its manganese operations are located in South Africa and Australia. It sells rough diamonds to the global diamantaires.



    Anglo American Plc completes sale of its 33.3% minority interest in Jellinbah

    Anglo American completes sale of its 33.3% stake in Jellinbah Group to Zashvin Pty Ltd, strengthening its balance sheet with US$1 billion.
    Anglo American completes deal to add Serpentina iron ore resource at Minas-Rio

    Anglo American completes its integration of Vale's Serpentina iron ore into the Minas-Rio project, enhancing premium iron ore production in Brazil.
    Anglo American plc -13.3% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Anglo American sells steelmaking coal business to Peabody for $4.9 billion

    Anglo American has entered agreements to sell its steelmaking coal business to Peabody Energy for up to $4.9 billion, streamlining its portfolio.
    Anglo American plc -6.0% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Anglo American plc -13.5% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

