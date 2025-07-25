AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Stock Analysis: A 71.97% Potential Upside Ignites Investor Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO), a notable player in the healthcare sector, is positioning itself as a compelling opportunity for investors, especially amidst the promising analyst ratings that suggest a potential upside of nearly 72%. Operating within the medical instruments and supplies industry, AngioDynamics designs, manufactures, and distributes a diverse array of medical devices aimed at treating peripheral vascular disease, oncology, and surgical conditions globally.

Currently trading at $9.11, AngioDynamics has experienced a modest price change of -0.01%, but it’s the broader price trajectory that captures attention. With a 52-week range spanning from $5.88 to $12.94, the stock reflects both resilience and volatility. Yet, the average target price set by analysts is $15.67, indicating a significant upside from its current trading level.

The company, boasting a market capitalization of $370.17 million, has garnered a strong buy sentiment among analysts. With three buy ratings and no hold or sell recommendations, the sentiment is overwhelmingly positive. This optimism is further reinforced by the target price range of $15.00 to $16.00, underscoring the growth potential seen by market experts.

Despite a negative EPS of -0.83 and a return on equity of -17.50%, AngioDynamics is not without its strengths. The company has demonstrated a commendable revenue growth rate of 12.90%, a promising sign of its operational momentum. Furthermore, the firm reported a free cash flow of $2,212,250, which could provide the liquidity needed to fund future innovations and expansion initiatives.

AngioDynamics’ product portfolio is robust, comprising innovative solutions like the Auryon Atherectomy system and the AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system. These products highlight the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies in vascular and surgical therapies. Such offerings could potentially drive future revenue and strengthen its competitive position in the medical technology landscape.

From a technical standpoint, the stock’s 50-day moving average stands at $9.81, while the 200-day moving average is slightly higher at $9.21, suggesting a near-convergence that could indicate a breakout potential. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.86, with MACD and Signal Line closely aligned at -0.26 and -0.27 respectively, suggests that the stock may be in a consolidation phase, possibly setting the stage for future upward movement.

While the company does not currently offer a dividend, maintaining a payout ratio of 0.00%, it allows AngioDynamics to reinvest earnings into operations and product development, a strategy that might appeal to growth-focused investors.

AngioDynamics, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Latham, New York, continues to innovate within the healthcare sector. As it enhances its product offerings and expands its market reach, the company remains a watchful choice for investors seeking exposure to the medical device industry with a potential for substantial returns.