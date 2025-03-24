Analyzing FedEx Corporation (FDX): A Robust Player in Freight & Logistics with Potential 26.79% Upside

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has made a significant mark in the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry, proving itself to be an instrumental player within the Industrials sector. As an American-based corporation, its current market capitalization stands at a strong $55.19 billion.

At present, FedEx’s stock is trading at 230.33 USD, experiencing a slight price change of -15.88 (-0.06%). Despite this minor decline, it’s worth noting that the company’s 52-week range sits between 230.33 and 313.52, highlighting its potential for growth.

When it comes to valuation metrics, the forward P/E ratio of FedEx is at an appealing 10.80. However, other metrics such as the P/E Ratio (Trailing), PEG Ratio, Price/Book, Price/Sales, and EV/EBITDA are not available at this moment.

In terms of performance metrics, FedEx has shown promising revenue growth of 13.90%. The corporation has reported an EPS of 15.89, and a return on equity standing at 14.76%. The company’s free cash flow is also robust, with a reported figure of $4,111,624,960.00.

For dividend-focused investors, FedEx Corporation offers a decent dividend yield of 2.40%, backed by a payout ratio of 33.98%. This information is particularly beneficial for income-seeking investors.

The company has received 21 ‘buy’ ratings from various analysts, 9 ‘hold’ ratings, and only 3 ‘sell’ ratings. The target price range for FedEx’s stock is between 200.00 – 354.00, with an average target of 292.03. This suggests a potential upside/downside of 26.79%.

On the technical front, FedEx Corporation’s 50-day moving average is 260.00, and the 200-day moving average is 276.01. The RSI (14) is 33.60, indicating that the stock is nearing oversold territory, which might signal a buying opportunity for investors. The MACD stands at -5.88, with a signal line at -5.28.

FedEx Corporation, with its diversified services, has positioned itself as an essential player in the transportation, e-commerce, and business services spaces, not just in the United States, but internationally. The company’s operations span across FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments, offering a range of services from express transportation to freight transportation to sales, marketing, and back-office support services.

Given this comprehensive analysis, FedEx Corporation holds a strong position within its sector and shows potential for growth. Investors looking for a robust player in the freight and logistics industry may want to keep a close eye on FDX.

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.