Analog Devices. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

Analog Devices. with ticker code (ADI) have now 26 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 251 and 175 with the average target price sitting at $216.81. Now with the previous closing price of $186.63 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 16.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $177.97 and the 200 day MA is $162.06. The market cap for the company is $94,013m. Visit the company website at: https://www.analog.com

The potential market cap would be $109,216m based on the market consensus.

Analog Devices. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutionsluding accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.88% with the ex dividend date set at 24-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.7, revenue per share of 24.44 and a 5.24% return on assets.

