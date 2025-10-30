Follow us on:

An online casino experience built for Mexico

Golden Matrix Group Inc

mexplay is a digital entertainment hub tailored to the Mexican market, combining high-end gaming technology with a deep understanding of what makes play exciting and rewarding.

mexplay covers traditional casino favourites and adds a comprehensive sports betting layer that spans domestic leagues, international fixtures and niche sporting events. Football fans will find familiar local teams alongside international giants. Enthusiasts of American football, basketball, boxing, tennis and baseball are equally well served. For those with a taste for speed or strategy, Formula 1, esports and virtual sports bring even more options into play.

The casino section mirrors the style of Las Vegas, in look, feel and scale. With over 2,400 slot titles available, the depth of choice is a standout. More than a hundred of these games have been consistently ranked as favourites by players, making the platform one of the most robust in the region.

mexplay’s proprietary platform is developed in partnership with Golden Matrix Group, a Nasdaq-listed leader in turnkey gaming solutions and esports technology. This brings institutional-grade reliability, security and scalability into the user experience.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

