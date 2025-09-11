An AI retail suite gaining traction far from the usual hotspots

The core of Profimetrics lies in its modular approach, each designed to tackle a different lever of retail profitability. Its pricing optimisation engine stands out by enabling retailers to simulate multiple pricing scenarios before making changes in real time. In markets where promotions are relentless and consumer demand is sensitive to even minor shifts, this kind of control can yield tangible value. Internal models claim an uplift of between two and six percent in revenue and gross margin through pricing strategy alone, assuming successful adoption.

The promotions and markdowns module takes this further by helping retailers plan entire promotional calendars, approve campaigns, and assess post-event performance. That analysis feeds into a dynamic optimisation loop, constantly refining how promotions are executed across formats. With potential reported margin improvement of up to ten percent in some use cases, the appeal for margin-conscious retailers is clear, especially in segments like apparel and fast-moving consumer goods.

All of this is wrapped in a layer of AI-based guidance, including a digital assistant named Maya, which alerts users to actionable decisions and strategic shifts. While this feature is still evolving, it reflects the platform’s ambition to move beyond analytics into active decision support. For retailers with thin internal data science capabilities, such assistance could prove essential in bridging the gap between data and action.

