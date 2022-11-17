AMTE Power appoint Anita Breslin as Chief Financial Officer

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE), a leading manufacturer of battery cells for specialist markets, has announced the appointment of Anita Breslin to the Board as Chief Financial Officer. Anita will join the Board with effect from 28 November 2022 and become Chief Financial Officer on 1 December 2022.

Anita brings more than 20 years’ experience in financial and commercial operations, most recently as Group Finance Director at Blue International Group, a privately owned Integrated mining, energy, and infrastructure business in Sub-Sahara Africa. Prior to this, Anita worked at Joule Africa, a renewable energy business as Interim CEO and CFO and has also held senior roles at Vattenfall Heat UK Ltd and BG Group plc. Anita qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Anita Breslin, commented: “I am very excited to be joining AMTE Power and supporting Alan, the new CEO, and the team as the business enters the next phase of its exciting growth to scale up and meet the huge demand for battery technology.”

Anita Carole Breslin (aged 53), whose married name is Slater, was a Director of Maidenhead Lawn Tennis Club Limited until September 2021 and the Sierra Leone company Seli Hydropower Limited until 24 June 2022.

There are no further disclosures to be made pursuant to Schedule 2 paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules.

Ms Breslin does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company.