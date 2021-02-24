Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Amino Technologies Delivering next-gen TV in Malta and Cyprus

Amino Technologies

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO) has announced PayTV+ deployments for Maltese incumbent telco GO and Cablenet, the leading cable TV operator in Cyprus. The release contains no financial details as to the value for Amino and so Progressive Equity Research made no changes to forecasts. Nevertheless, the contracts represent the deepening of an existing customer relationship and in their view demonstrate the group’s ability to capitalise on ongoing structural shifts in the global TV industry.

You can download the full report below:

AMO-20210223Download

Amino Technologies is a new breed of Media Tech business, focused on enabling operators to meet the challenge of the rapidly converging worlds of broadcast and next-generation streaming services.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Amino Technologies plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Amino Technologies plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.