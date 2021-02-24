Amino Technologies Delivering next-gen TV in Malta and Cyprus

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO) has announced PayTV+ deployments for Maltese incumbent telco GO and Cablenet, the leading cable TV operator in Cyprus. The release contains no financial details as to the value for Amino and so Progressive Equity Research made no changes to forecasts. Nevertheless, the contracts represent the deepening of an existing customer relationship and in their view demonstrate the group’s ability to capitalise on ongoing structural shifts in the global TV industry.

You can download the full report below:

Amino Technologies is a new breed of Media Tech business, focused on enabling operators to meet the challenge of the rapidly converging worlds of broadcast and next-generation streaming services.