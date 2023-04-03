AMETEK – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 11.7% Upside Potential

AMETEK with ticker code (AME) now have 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 177 and 150 and has a mean target at $159.50. Now with the previous closing price of $142.83 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 11.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $142.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to $130.22. The company has a market cap of $33,467m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ametek.com

The potential market cap would be $37,373m based on the market consensus.

AMETEK manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company’s EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and educational communication solutions. AMETEK was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.69% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.01, revenue per share of 26.72 and a 7.71% return on assets.