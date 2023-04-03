AmerisourceBergen Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 15.5% Upside Potential

AmerisourceBergen Corporation with ticker code (ABC) have now 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 201 and 170 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $184.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at $159.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.5%. The day 50 moving average is $157.27 while the 200 day moving average is $152.81. The market capitalization for the company is $32,384m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.amerisourcebergen.com

The potential market cap would be $37,410m based on the market consensus.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. The company also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; and pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to customers in the companion animal and production animal markets, as well as demand-creating sales force services to manufacturer. In addition, this segment distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and provides other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics. The company’s International Healthcare Solutions segment offers international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service, and global commercialization services; and distributes pharmaceuticals, other healthcare products, and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals primarily in Europe. This segments also provides specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.21% with the ex dividend date set at 9-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.41, revenue per share of 1166.22 and a 2.94% return on assets.