Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$29.25’, now 23.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. which can be found using ticker (COLD) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $33.00 and $22.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $29.25. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $23.66 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 23.6%. The 50 day MA is $25.74 while the 200 day moving average is $26.15. The company has a market cap of 6.86B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $24.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,477,864,862 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $9.42 and a 1.79% return on assets.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. The Company is organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT. It operates through three segments: Warehouse, Third-party managed and Transportation. The Company operates a global network of approximately 249 temperature-controlled warehouses encompassing approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet, with 202 warehouses in North America, 27 in Europe, 18 warehouses in Asia-Pacific, and two warehouses in South America. In addition, it holds three minority interests in South American joint ventures; one with SuperFrio, which owns or operates 38 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; one with Comfrio, which owns or operates 28 temperature-controlled warehouses in Brazil; and one with the LATAM JV, which owns one temperature-controlled warehouse in Chile.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$29.25’, now 27.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Americold Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 36.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$30.54’, now 36.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Americold Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 34.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$31.46’, now 19.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Americold Realty Trust, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 20.2% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.